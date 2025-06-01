Scientists stunned by dramatic new behavior in Arctic predators: 'Neither he nor I had any idea of what was coming'

The relationship between the snowshoe hare and the Canada lynx is a fascinating natural cycle that's been studied for decades. Now, advances in technology are revealing new passages in this ancient story. According to Mongabay, that story is also changing — and both human activity and our shifting environment may be playing a significant role.

What's happening?

Every 8-10 years in Canada's Yukon, the snowshoe hare population dramatically rises and falls, and every 10-12 years, the Canada lynx population follows suit. This predator-prey relationship is referred to as the "lynx-hare cycle."

Researchers like Stan Boutin, a professor at the University of Alberta in Canada, have followed this pattern for decades. But now, with new biologging technology, they're capable of tracking and understanding the cycle like never before.

Their findings support many theories that the researchers hypothesized. For instance, they were able to verify that the lynx population cycles move in a traveling wave from east to west. However, they also revealed some fascinating new information — the lynx traveled thousands of miles in all directions during this period, reducing hare populations as they do.

However, in Colorado, this ancient cycle may now face disruption due to our changing environment. Increasing wildfires in the central part of British Columbia province are damaging the lynx-hare habitat.

In Colorado, warmer winters and prolonged drought induced a massive explosion in the bark beetle population in the area around 15 years ago. The spike led to a tremendous number of dead conifers, which researchers worry will leave less prey for the lynx and create an ecological domino effect.

"I can remember sitting there with our longtime crew leader, looking off across the valley, and I remember saying to Grant, 'Are those trees over there brown?' And he's like, 'No, I think that's just haze.' … Neither he nor I had any idea of what was coming." Boutin said of the first signs of this population explosion.

Why is studying the lynx-hare cycle important?

Understanding the many patterns that exist in the natural world is the key to protecting it. While the lynx-hare cycle may only appear to concern two species, those species are connected to the entire ecosystem. Even tiny shifts to these natural systems can have tremendous impacts that affect the lives and livelihoods of people who rely on these natural systems.

What's being done about increasing wildfires?

Reducing wildfires requires cooling the planet. If you want to contribute to this cause, choosing clean energy to reduce the harmful carbon pollution you produce is a great start that also happens to be cost-effective. You can also upgrade to an electric vehicle or opt for public transportation.

