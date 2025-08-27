Woman stunned after capturing footage of unexpected creature moving along trail: 'It really was a special moment'

"The memory will remain with us for a long time."

A woman walking in the woods in a town near the Estonian capital captured a rare glimpse of a threatened predator and her cubs.

Photo Credit: Reddit

ERR News reported that the sighting of a mother lynx and four cubs took place along a cycling lane near Maardu, a small town just outside of Tallinn. The footage shows three cubs with their mother on the trail, while a fourth cub, not seen in the clip, was in the nearby vegetation.

Maarja Liiv, the woman who took the footage, said, "It really was a special moment."

The outlet added that another lynx sighting occurred in a neighboring county to the east. The short clip sees an adult lynx perched atop a rock, haughtily taking in the scenery.

The two sightings are a heartening sign that the lynx population in the Baltic nation is bouncing back after its numbers dropped sharply due to a decline in roe deer, which the lynx relies on.

The Eurasian lynx is Europe's largest cat, and it plays a key role in the overall health of the ecosystem. As apex predators, they prevent overgrazing by herbivores, especially deer, directly through hunting, but also indirectly through the "ecology of fear." Essentially, this is when the scent of a predator drives away prey and allows an area's vegetation to recover and flourish.

They are widely dispersed but have gone extinct in specific locales through hunting and habitat loss, and their absence is keenly felt in areas with an overabundance of deer.

Scotland, for example, has far too many deer and no natural means of controlling them. It's one of the reasons that some organizations, like Rewilding Britain, are exploring the possibility of reintroducing them to their historic range.

Footage of rare animals, whether captured by trail cameras or just well-positioned citizens, performs a valuable role in conserving threatened species. The images can provide insights into a species' population, range, and specific needs.

This aids in forming effective local strategies to ensure a balanced, vibrant ecosystem for generations to come.

It's also just an incredible sight to behold, as Mari-Ann Mustasaar, who captured the video of the lynx on the rock, said: "While the quality of the picture is not anything to shout about, the memory will remain with us for a long time."

