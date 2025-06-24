Farmer issues stark warning after being infected with serious disease spread by insects: 'This is something you don't want to have'

"The sooner you can get antibiotics the more chance you have of getting on top of it."

It's summertime, which means tick season is officially in full swing.

Did you know that a bite from one of these tiny bloodsucking creatures can have serious consequences? Stuart Munro, a Scottish farmer, found out the hard way, according to Aberdeen Live.

What's happening?

The demands of Munro's daily life mean he spends a lot of time outdoors in fields and forests. Seemingly out of nowhere, he started to suffer severe flu-like symptoms, joint pain, and memory issues, Aberdeen Live reported.

After getting a blood test, he found out that it was Lyme disease. The illness is transmitted through tick bites and is preventable with timely antibiotics. Yet Munro did not even recall getting bitten, which got in the way of him acting soon enough to avoid the illness.

Unfortunately, Munro's case became chronic, and extreme fatigue now affects his work and personal life, Aberdeen Live explained.

"The sooner you can get antibiotics the more chance you have of getting on top of it," he told the outlet.

Why is tick awareness important?

No one wants to get bug bites, especially if they could make you sick. For people who spend their days outside, such as farmers like Munro, the risk of exposure is even higher.

That's why it's crucial to check yourself for ticks regularly and remove them as soon as possible if you find one. It's also good to know how to recognize their bites, which often form red rashes in a circle or bullseye pattern around the bitten area.

Plus, understanding tickborne illnesses is becoming all the more necessary as temperatures rise around the world.

Due to humankind's planet-warming actions, there are now more ticks out there, and they stay active for longer. This shift means a higher chance of one of them reaching your skin.

Other tick-borne diseases are also worsening, along with those spread by other bugs, such as malaria, which is transmitted by mosquitoes.

How can you prevent Lyme disease?

The simplest way to avoid a tick bite is to cover up your skin when out in natural areas, especially your ankles and legs. After, be sure to thoroughly check your clothes and body for any unwanted hitch-hikers.

This is Munro's learned lesson, which he shares while working to raise awareness in the farming community about ticks and Lyme disease.

"Hopefully by sharing my story it will help to raise awareness of the severe impact contracting Lyme disease can have on your life and your livelihood," he told Aberdeen Live. "Because this is something you don't want to have that is for sure."

