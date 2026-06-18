Cape Town airport sting uncovers 150 live venomous scorpions hidden in man's luggage

Initially, another passenger had reported the 28-year-old for having scorpions on him.

Airport authorities in Cape Town, South Africa say a traveler's luggage contained 150 live venomous scorpions of unknown value.

The discovery came during an intelligence-led operation that ended with an arrest, reported News24.

What happened?

Police said the arrested suspect is a 28-year-old alleged wildlife trafficker, and that the animals were tucked among his clothing inside the bag. Despite the attempted trafficking of the dangerous animals, no injuries to the animals or to bystanders were reported.

The South African Police Service's Endangered Species Unit carried out the operation with help from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and CapeNature, per News24.

Police said the man was arrested on allegations of unlawfully possessing wild animals under what the outlet identified as the Nature and Environmental Conservation Ordinance. Now, he has a court date in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The scorpions have been placed in a secure location while arrangements are made for their care.

Wildlife smuggling stories often focus on parts like ivory, or on larger animals like reptiles or exotic birds. But clearly, there is no uniform version of what animal smuggling looks like. While this case resulted in an arrest and the protection of 150 scorpions, animals around the world face threats from wildlife trafficking.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife trafficking is not just a crime involving rare animals; it is also a human-driven strain on ecosystems already under pressure from habitat loss, land use changes, global trade, and climate change.

Unfortunately, but intuitively, wildlife trafficking also correlates with poaching, so more trafficked animals also usually means more poaching.

Scorpions play an important role in the environments they come from, including helping control insect populations. Removing large numbers of them from the wild can disrupt local biodiversity, especially when trafficking targets species faster than ecosystems can recover them.

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