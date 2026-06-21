Asked for the most hands-off meat animal, commenters said to hunt deer instead

It also hinges on local laws, access to land, and willingness to field process the animal.

A homeowner recently turned to Reddit for advice on the most low-maintenance type of livestock to raise. Interested in producing their own meat, the user asked for advice about which animals require the least day-to-day care.

The Reddit user kicked off the discussion by asking whether any meat animal could realistically be kept with minimal effort in the r/homestead subreddit.

They said they live in New York, have to consider freezing temperatures and water, and that rabbits, ducks, and chickens were already on their list of possibilities.

Users were quick to point out an option the original poster may not have considered: hunting wild deer rather than raising livestock at all.

"Deer. Hunt deer. It's completely 'hands off' until the last bit," one commenter said. Another noted that a couple of deer will produce enough meat to last most of the year.

Raising livestock can have a significant environmental footprint, requiring large amounts of land, feed, water, and energy while also contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

Some people view hunting wild game as a lower-impact alternative because it does not involve the ongoing resources needed to raise animals on farms.

However, experts generally agree that reducing meat consumption, or avoiding meat altogether, can have an even greater impact on lowering an individual's environmental footprint.

While users chimed in with a variety of opinions on raising animals, every option mentioned had some downside. Rabbits are extremely lean, ducks still need dependable non-frozen water in the winter, and chickens may grow fast but can demand short bursts of intensive labor.

While hunting deer avoids daily care, it also hinges on local laws, access to land, and the willingness to field process the animal.

While raising your own livestock or hunting could potentially save you from expensive grocery prices, reducing your meat intake altogether can help you save even more.

Even modest reductions in meat consumption can make a difference. Replacing a few meat-based meals each week with plant-based alternatives can lower demand for resource-intensive food production and often reduce grocery costs.

Many people find that small, gradual changes, rather than eliminating meat entirely, are an easier way to reduce their environmental impact while still maintaining a diet that fits their lifestyle.

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