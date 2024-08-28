  • Outdoors Outdoors

Local resident makes upsetting discovery on the banks of favorite fishing spot: 'Sad for a beautiful place'

"People love dumping anything and everything around that area."

by Jeremiah Budin
Photo Credit: LouisvilleKY.gov

One Louisville, Kentucky, resident recently took to the r/Louisville subreddit to complain about their local fishing spot, which has unfortunately not been treated well by the community.

"Someone took a dump right behind the bush in the first picture. Like trashing the place was not enough for these degenerates," the poster wrote, also sharing some pictures of the trash-strewn lakeside. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"For the past couple of months, my wife and I usually went this spot for fishing and there would some pieces of trash left there. Happy to pick them up. We were not happy with this time, this many trash, but we decided to pick them up anyways. At starting, we smelled something funky, so we checked around and saw that literal s***. Bye! We had to leave to this spot. Sad for a beautiful place."

So much of our natural environment has been destroyed by development, pollution, and other human activity that it is more important than ever to preserve what we have left.

Many urban and suburban communities have a small amount of park space per resident — we should always strive, when using that space, to leave it as nice as possible for the next visitors.

In addition to respecting fellow human visitors, we should respect the wild plants and animals that live in these areas. Plastic pollution harms animals that may mistake it for food and ingest it, leading to choking and intestinal blockages.

It also seems worth mentioning in this case that if you find yourself in an emergency bathroom situation and aren't near a public restroom, you should find an area with rich, loose soil (which will decompose waste more quickly) and dig a hole. If the soil is too hard to dig, you can try lifting a rock and using that spot, replacing the rock when you're done.

"I work … right next to McNeely people love dumping anything and everything around that area. It's a shame because it could look beautiful if it was all really cleaned up but the city doesn't put enough resources into keeping it clean," one commenter wrote.

"As someone who lives near McNeely, it's not a great park. The 'trails' there are unkept/litter infested. Remember looking out to the Lake one day and saw an office chair floating in the water lol," another chimed in. "At least the pickleball courts are nice."

