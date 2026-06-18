Louisiana zoo sends 14 of North America's rarest snakes back into the wild

"The microchip can also assist biologists in tracking the movements of snakes."

A group of one of North America's rarest snakes has been released back into the wild in Louisiana.

According to a report from People Magazine, later shared by AOL, the Louisiana Pine Snake Recovery Program reintroduced 14 pine snakes hatched at the Audubon Zoo to Kisatchie National Forest in early June.

The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans carried out the release as part of its continuing work to rebuild the endangered species' population.

What happened?

Decades after habitat destruction sharply reduced the species' numbers, the Louisiana pine snakes, defined by their black, brown, and russet scales along with dark blotches on their backs, are now classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, People noted.

Before they were released, all 14 snakes were fitted with microchips so biologists can identify them in the future if they are found or recaptured. The animals were bred through the Louisiana Pine Snake Recovery Program.

"The microchip can also assist biologists in tracking the movements of snakes," the Audubon Zoo shared, People Magazine reported. "Each snake was also given a health evaluation, weighed, measured, and photographed to help with future identification."

People Magazine noted that more than 600 Louisiana pine snakes have been reintroduced into the wild since breeding efforts began in the 1980s. Kisatchie National Forest is used as a release site because it is relatively undisturbed, has soils ideal for burrowing, and supports abundant pocket gophers, the snakes' primary food source.

Why does it matter?

The species is part of the longleaf pine ecosystem, a native landscape that supports a wide range of wildlife and helps keep forests healthier for nearby communities.

"Louisiana pine snakes are an essential part of the longleaf pine ecosystem," Mallory McKinney, senior herpetology keeper at the Audubon Zoo, said in a press release. "Supporting Louisiana pine snake conservation and habitat management of these areas helps native species thrive."

Researchers noted that in 2026, 80 pine snakes have been released so far.

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