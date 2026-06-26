She spent all day keeping a lost peachick safe until its mother finally came back

"I bet she was like: 'Huh, there's one more…I bet I've just been miscounting till now.'"

For viewers scrolling for something uplifting, one TikTok post delivered: A creator spent the day looking after a lost baby peacock while trying to locate its mother.

What happened?

After finding a tiny peachick by itself and being attacked by a crow in the middle of the road, Krystle (@krystle_butterfly) shared a video documenting how she cared for it. In the caption, she wrote, "Spent my whole day with this little baby peacock trying to find its mom."

The video shows the search for its mother, as Krystle made sure the animal stayed safe in the meantime. She found a few peacocks, but when she released the chick, they didn't connect. She continued looking until she found a mama peacock with other chicks. After a few moments of hesitation, the chick ran to its mom.

Why does it matter?

Not every wildlife encounter calls for hands-on intervention, but when a young animal is clearly separated and at risk, a calm, careful response can improve its odds of survival.

Many people want to help local wildlife but are unsure where to start. Stories such as this can encourage awareness about coexisting with the animals around us, whether that means contacting a licensed rehabber, learning basic rescue do's and don'ts, or finding ways to take local action that supports healthy habitats.

Instead of moving on, the creator gave her time, attention, and patience to one small creature that could not protect itself.

What are people saying?

Commenters celebrated the reunion.

One wrote, "Yay, the happy ending." Others focused on the creator's kindness.

"This brought tears to my eyes! You are a good person," someone said.

Another viewer imagined the mother's reaction with a joke that captured the video's warmth: "I bet she was like: 'Huh, there's one more…I bet I've just been miscounting till now.'"

A fourth commenter added: "Oh yayyy! I love how this story ended."

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