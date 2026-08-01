UK safari park celebrates endangered Amur tiger twins as a rare boost for conservation

"It is a real privilege to welcome another litter of these endangered animals."

Longleat Safari Park in the U.K. has welcomed twin Amur tiger cubs, offering conservationists and visitors a rare reason for optimism.

What happened?

The park chose International Tiger Day to share the news. The cubs were born to Red and Yana, who are now parents for the third time.

Keepers have not yet named the cubs because, at 2 weeks old, their sex has not been determined.

According to BBC News, the Amur tiger is one of the world's most endangered animals, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature estimates that only about 450 are left in the wild.

As the cubs grow while staying close to Yana and out of public view, staff are giving their mother extra food to help sustain her energy. Amy Waller, team manager of the safari at Longleat, said Yana needs the support while looking after the "chunky little cubs."

With the twins' arrival, Longleat's tiger population has reached seven, giving the park the largest tiger family group in the U.K.

Why does it matter?

Also known as Siberian tigers, Amur tigers are under threat from poaching and from habitat loss caused by logging and forest fires. With so few surviving in the wild, each birth carries added importance.

Another concern is the species' limited genetic diversity. Today's Amur tigers come from a relatively small ancestral population, which can make them more susceptible to disease, environmental change, and other pressures. That makes carefully managed breeding programs especially important.

What's being done?

Longleat's keepers are taking a cautious approach during the cubs' first months. Waller said the cubs will continue nursing from Yana for around six months before being gradually weaned onto meat. The cubs will not be introduced to the outdoor habitat immediately.

"We aren't sure yet when the cubs will be able to be seen as it is still early days and they will need to have their inoculations before venturing outside," Waller said.

Longleat has already played a role in a broader conservation effort through the European Endangered Species Programme, which works to maintain a healthy captive population. Three of Red and Yana's previous offspring were moved to other wildlife collections through that initiative.

For Longleat's team, the twins represent both excitement and responsibility.

"It is a real privilege to welcome another litter of these endangered animals," Waller said. "Yana is a fantastic mum and has raised six cubs so far so we have no doubt that she knows exactly what she is doing and we're following her lead."

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