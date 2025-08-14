Experts stunned after spotting elusive bird for first time in decades: 'This is a record'

The encounter and the resulting photos were the fruits of an expedition.

After a 46-year absence, the long-billed bush warbler has once again been spotted in India thanks to the persistent efforts of dedicated birdwatchers, the Hindustan Times reported.

Last confirmed to have been seen in the country in 1979, the charming brown bird was photographed again on July 15. It was found at over 3,200 meters (10,500 feet) of elevation in the Suru Valley in Ladakh.

The five birders who made the discovery didn't stumble across this elusive bird by accident. In fact, the encounter and the resulting photos were the fruits of an expedition that visited both the Tulail and Suru Valleys searching for this species specifically.

To prepare, the team — Lt Gen Bhupesh Goyal, Manjula Desai, Rigzin Nubu, Irfan Jeelani, and Harish Thangaraj — consulted birders familiar with the species, researched the birds, and reviewed Google Maps depictions of the area to determine the most likely sites to find their quarry. Their research and effort paid off with a confirmed sighting.

"This is a record after 46 years for India," said Thangaraj, per the Hindustan Times.

The long-billed bush warbler is considered near threatened, meaning that, like many species, it has been affected by some combination of habitat loss, pollution, and rising temperatures on our planet caused by human activity. It's difficult to know which factors have most impacted this species or the true status of its population because it hasn't been the focus of much scientific attention or conservation efforts. However, the loss of local habitats to clear land for agriculture is a likely culprit.

Thankfully, this once-lost species is returning to the global consciousness. Malaysia-based birder James Eaton discovered one example in Gilgit-Baltistan's Naltar valley in 2022, inspiring an international initiative to locate more, which led to this first Indian sighting.

