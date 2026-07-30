Florida Keys rehab turtle gets a spa day, bloodwork, and plenty of head scratchies

A loggerhead turtle named Timmy is capturing hearts online while on her way to recovery at a Florida Keys turtle hospital.

What happened?

In a TikTok post, staff at The Turtle Hospital — a sea turtle rehabilitation center in the Florida Keys — showed Timmy being gently cleaned during what they described as her "very first spa day."

"Timmy enjoyed her very first spa day this week!" the post explained, adding that the turtle appeared to enjoy the head scratches.

The video also showed the turtle getting blood drawn, which helps caregivers check for infections and make sure she's still healthy and thriving during her rehabilitation.

Why does it matter?

When wildlife is injured, rehabilitation centers play a vital role in helping animals recover and return to their natural habitats. For Timmy, that recovery includes regular cleanings, around-the-clock care, and routine blood tests to monitor her health and ensure she continues regaining her strength before she can be released back into the wild.

While it's unclear what caused Timmy to arrive at the center, the video makes it clear that she's full of life and getting closer to a return to the sea.

At a time when much aquatic wildlife is under threat from warming temperatures and human interference, rehab centers like this can make a massive difference for creatures who may not survive otherwise.

A scrub can help staff assess a turtle's shell and skin condition, while blood work can provide clues about overall health, stress, infection, and recovery progress.

What are people saying:

People in the comments thanked the staff for taking such close care of the turtle.

One commenter wrote, "This is amazing. Thank you so much for taking care of Timmy."

"She is beautiful. Thank you for saving her," another wrote.

"I cannot thank you guys enough and support you enough for what you do for our wildlife down in the keys," another said.

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