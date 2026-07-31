Florida sea turtles Paddles and Swim Shady survived boat strikes, then returned to the Atlantic

Without immediate care, injuries such as shell fractures, anemia, and possible eye damage can easily become fatal.

A Florida rescue center is offering a hopeful update regarding two loggerhead sea turtles that were brought in after being hit by boats in the Atlantic. After a long recovery, the two turtles have been released back into the wild.

What happened?

According to a report by Good Good Good, Florida's Loggerhead Marinelife Center admitted two injured female loggerheads — Paddles and Swim Shady — on Aug. 22, 2025, after they were injured by collisions with boats.

As the outlet reported, the rescue and rehabilitation clinic introduced the turtles on social media while also issuing a plea for prevention: "We need help from local boaters to 'go slow for those below' in the voluntary Sea Turtle Protection Zone — up to 1 mile offshore — to prevent these types of injuries."

Before Swim Shady could undergo surgery to remove a detached piece of carapace from her shell, the medical team first had to treat her anemia and help her regain strength. Her "Eminem-inspired name" was selected in a Pacsafe contest, as Good Good Good reported.

Later in rehabilitation, caregivers noticed concerning discoloration in one of her eyes, the outlet noted. The center wrote that it "could mean possible scarring or damage to the eye that may be impairing her vision," but testing with fluorescent dye ultimately found no corneal ulcers.

Seventy-three days after arriving at the center, Swim Shady was released on Nov. 3.

Paddles' case involved more intensive treatment. A Loggerhead Marinelife Center team member wrote on Facebook, as reported by Good Good Good, that her care included "surgical bone plates" and "a deep debridement," but she was returned to the ocean on Nov. 13, 10 days after Swim Shady.

Why does it matter?

Boat strikes are a major but preventable threat, especially in busy coastal areas where sea turtles regularly surface to breathe.

Healthy sea turtle populations are part of balanced ocean ecosystems, and healthy oceans support coastal economies, recreation, and the natural spaces many families rely on and enjoy.

What's being done?

Loggerhead Marinelife Center's medical team provided the kind of extended, hands-on treatment these turtles needed, including surgery, antibiotics, supportive care, close monitoring, and rehabilitation that prepared both animals for release back into the wild.

The center also used the turtles' story as an opportunity to educate the public, particularly local boaters. Its message to "go slow for those below" in the voluntary Sea Turtle Protection Zone offers a simple step that can help reduce future injuries without requiring people to stay off the water altogether.

"Guess who's back? Back again," the center joked when Swim Shady was released, as reported by Good Good Good.

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