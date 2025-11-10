Health officials issue warning after US region's first-ever case of dangerous virus: 'We urge everyone to take simple precautions'

The virus was once found only in Africa and Asia.

New York health officials have confirmed the first-ever locally acquired case of chikungunya virus, a mosquito-borne illness linked to tropical regions.

What's happening?

The New York Department of Health in October announced that a locally acquired case of chikungunya had been confirmed in Nassau County.

Though three other cases had been confirmed in the state earlier in the year, all of them were tied to travel abroad, CBS News reported.

The new case represents the first-ever locally acquired case of chikungunya in New York and the first locally acquired case in the United States since 2019.

As of mid-October, the risk of contracting chikungunya in New York was "very low" due to much colder nighttime temperatures, according to Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald. He still advised caution, though.

"We urge everyone to take simple precautions to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites," McDonald said in a statement.

Why is the chikungunya case concerning?

Chikungunya virus was once found only in Africa and Asia, but it has spread quickly since 2004, according to Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms include joint swelling, muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue, and rash. Most of these symptoms dissipate in a few weeks, but ​​some people suffer persistent joint and muscle pain for months or years. In rare cases, the virus can turn deadly.

The overheating of the planet is facilitating the spread of chikungunya and other mosquito-borne illnesses by expanding the habitats of the species that spread them — warmer temperatures are allowing these mosquitoes to survive in more northerly areas and at higher altitudes.

Warmer conditions are also allowing mosquitoes to stay active during longer periods throughout the year. For instance, a slew of cities and counties across the United States, including Denver, reported an earlier-than-usual West Nile virus season in 2025.

What's being done about mosquito-borne diseases?

According to Mayo Clinic, a vaccine is available to help prevent chikungunya, but no specific treatment is available.

In general, the best way to avoid mosquito-borne diseases is to prevent bites.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests using an insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency; wearing long, loose-fitting clothing, avoiding the outdoors near dawn and dusk; and using screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.

Many communities are also actively reducing mosquito populations in an effort to curb the transmission of mosquito-borne illnesses.

A number of agencies spray for these blood-sucking insects, but officials in one Florida county have another innovative solution: deploying X-ray technology to kill invasive mosquitoes.

