Resident shares photos of upsetting discovery at local park: 'I was really taken aback'

Environmental awareness often begins with respect for nature, something that appeared to be missing at one local park.

A frequent parkgoer shared photos on Reddit's r/DeTrashed community, documenting the trash strewn across a creek running through the area.

The first two photos showed trash scattered along the creek, while the third depicted trash bags filled after the cleanup.

"The other day I was really taken aback by how much had accumulated over here in just the past month," the original poster said.

They noted that the city largely ignored the creek, which was heavily used by people and wildlife, and that local nonprofit groups organized cleanups only occasionally, prompting them to conduct regular cleanups themselves.

"It tears me apart seeing the animals having to live among all this garbage and also all the people who have no problem just walking right past," the poster added.

As president and co-founder of their college's Environmental Club, the user recruited members for an impromptu cleanup. The group collected nearly 2,000 pieces of litter, filling 10 bags.

While they cleaned only a portion of the creek, the poster said it was "better than sitting idly by."

The cleanup highlighted how respect for shared spaces shapes environmental awareness. Littering not only harms wildlife but also weakens the connection people feel with nature, when such experiences are meant to build appreciation and inspire stewardship.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, litter can be carried into waterways by rain and wind.

This can lead to plastic waste entering bodies of water, putting marine wildlife at risk — as seen in a previous case where a sea turtle became entangled in plastic before being rescued.

Plastics, according to the World Wildlife Fund, can take up to 500 years to break down.

Supporting initiatives like cleanup projects and adhering to the Leave No Trace principles are simple ways to respect natural spaces.

In the comments, the original poster acknowledged that the city has responded in the past after residents raised concerns about illegal dumping and litter build-up.

The post drew attention from users frustrated by how easily shared natural spaces can be neglected. Such scenes are increasingly familiar in public green spaces where regular maintenance and enforcement can be inconsistent.

Several commenters were angered by photos of the trash-strewn creek, while many thanked the original poster for their efforts.

"Yay! That's amazing. Thank you for your service," one commenter said.

"Huge effort, thank you," another wrote.

