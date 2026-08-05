  • Outdoors Outdoors

Bizarre 'lobster moth' caterpillar looks alien, then grows into a fuzzy little moth

"Looks like it couldnt decide if it wants to look like a ant, a spider or a caterpillar."

by Jennifer Green
An ant climbs on the trunk of a tree surrounded by green foliage.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A strange-looking caterpillar is giving people a fresh reason to stop and stare at the natural world in disbelief. The so-called "lobster moth caterpillar," with its spindly, dramatic shape, looks more like a tiny alien creature than something destined to become a moth.

What happened?

A Reddit post described the creature as "the bizarre, alien-like Lobster Moth Caterpillar" and credited the image to photographer Nick Volpe (@nvolpe.wild).

🔥 the bizarre, alien-like Lobster Moth Caterpillar
byu/freudian_nipps inNatureIsFuckingLit

(Click here to watch the video if it doesn't appear.)

For many commenters, the most memorable part was the dramatic difference between the larval stage and the adult insect.

One wrote, "Terrifying as a caterpillar. Just a fuzzy little guy as a moth" along with an attached photo of the adult moth.

"Look at his antennae! I love him," another commenter said, while a third joked, "Looks like it couldn't decide if it wants to look like a ant, a spider or a caterpillar."

Why does it matter?

Unfamiliar animals and insects are often written off as pests or threats, but Volpe's video turned an obscure species into a conversation starter.

When unusual critters are viewed with admiration and curiosity rather than fear and disgust, important conclusions can be drawn about the health of the surrounding environment. Interest in overlooked species can also drive more traction for endangered or threatened species that might otherwise be initially judged as strange, creepy, or gross. 

What can I do?

Taking a closer look at an unfamiliar insect or animal can make the natural world feel more interesting and less intimidating.

Photos can help, too. Documenting unusual wildlife and sharing it responsibly can spark wider appreciation.

Local parks, gardens, and nature centers can show just how many remarkable life forms exist outside the spotlight. The internet may have amplified this caterpillar's fame, but astonishing wildlife is not limited to documentaries.

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