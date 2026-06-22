Lioness chasing a dog plunges into an open well in India, trapping both for 5 hours

Forest officials said the rescue operation took careful consideration to ensure both animals were safe.

Bystanders captured dramatic footage of a wildlife rescue in western India after a lion—and the dog it had been chasing—became trapped together for more than five hours in a deep well.

What happened?

According to a report from ETV Bharat, the incident centered on an uncovered well at a farm in Rajula taluka. Officials said the lioness had entered the property while hunting and then locked onto a dog. During the chase, she reportedly slipped and fell into the well, and the dog ended up trapped there, too.

After spending more than five hours inside the well, both animals were pulled out safely by forest officials using ropes and a cage for the lioness.

Why does it matter?

Open wells on agricultural land can become deadly traps for wild animals, especially in landscapes where farms, villages, livestock, pets, and predators increasingly overlap.

As development and farming expand into wildlife habitat, more animals are forced to navigate roads, fences, wells, and settlements while searching for food and water. For nearby residents, that can mean threats to pets and livestock. For wildlife, it can mean injury or death from hazards that do not exist in their natural environment.

Preventive steps, such as covering wells or building protective barriers, can help reduce these encounters.

After its rescue by the Rajula Forest Range team, the lioness was examined by local veterinarians and relocated to the Babarkot Animal Care Centre for further treatment.

Forest officials said the rescue operation took careful consideration to ensure both animals were safe.

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