Crucial reservoir sees incredible 24-hour surge following heavy rains — here are the details

The rainfall was so severe that a red alert was issued for the coastal town.

A reservoir in southwestern India has seen a major inflow of water.

According to an article by The Hindu, heavy rains hit the Linganamakki reservoir, which is located in the Malnad region of Karnataka of southwestern India, on June 17.

The water level increased by almost three feet in just 24 hours, and the quantity of water went up by 4 TMC, or 4 billion cubic feet. The rainfall was so severe that the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the coastal town of Karnataka, where this reservoir is situated.

The Hindu also reported that the heavy rain caused flash flooding, alongside blocked stormwater drains, and a high tide in the Arabian Sea.

As stated by Avathi, the Linganamakki reservoir is a "massive hydroelectric dam on the Sharavathi River" and is "one of the largest human-made water reservoirs in the country, with a capacity higher than any other dam."

The reservoir was built to generate electricity, so heavy rainfall such as this can help increase its efficiency. Hydroelectric power relies on the movement of water to power a turbine, which in turn activates a generator.

Hydropower is the largest renewable source of electricity globally, according to the International Energy Agency, and reservoirs such as the one in Karnataka are incredibly important in the planet's shift away from dirty fuels like coal and oil.

This is an entirely renewable, affordable source of energy. The U.S. Department of Energy also added that "hydropower provides benefits beyond electricity generation by providing flood control, irrigation support, and clean drinking water."

Though storms and heavy rains can cause damage to infrastructure, examples such as the Linganamakki reservoir prove that having renewable energy generators is a positive thing for communities to have. With extreme weather events growing even more intense, harnessing the power of the sun, rain, and wind just makes sense.

