Man faces severe sentence for intentionally starting devastating wildfire: 'Justice for the victims'

Prosecutors said he had been practicing to set the blazes.

A Northern California man was found guilty of starting the Line Fire in the San Bernardino Mountains last year, showing just how seriously officials are taking acts of arson and fire safety.

According to the Los Angeles Times, 35-year-old Justin Halstenberg was convicted on seven charges related to the blaze and two charges related to another fire, including aggravated arson of forest land and property.

He faces up to life in prison. Sentencing is set for Sept. 12.

The Line Fire burned 44,000 acres of forest and injured six firefighters who were working to contain it in September.

Prosecutors accused Halstenberg of attempting to set three separate fires within an hour in the city of Highland. The first was extinguished by firefighters, the second was put out by good Samaritans, and the third ignited, forcing 11,000 residents to evacuate and damaging multiple properties in the process.

The prosecutors said Halstenberg had been practicing to set the blazes the previous fall, using a device constructed from a cigarette box and paper along with coins to weigh it down. Detectives found a similar device at the starting point of the Line Fire.

"I commend the integrity and diligence of the District Attorney, County Sheriff, County Fire, and Cal Fire, who never lost sight of the gravity of the damage caused," San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe said after the verdict, per the Times.

"Today, they delivered justice for the victims, our residents, and the land we all cherish," Rowe added.

Wildfires remain a massive issue across the state because of drought made worse by the planet's changing climate. This verdict shows that authorities have placed a high priority on protecting citizens and preventing fires in a state where they're prone to happen.

