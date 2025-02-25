Scientist makes alarming discovery while evaluating rare landscape at reserve: 'It gets too dark'

A whole ecosystem of unique plant species and small animals can be found between the cracks of large limestone pavements, also known as grikes. One recent United Kingdom limestone pavement survey, conducted by Professor Carly Stevens of Lancaster University, found mixed results on the health and biodiversity of these irreplaceable habitats, BBC reported.

What's happening?

In the 1970s, two scientists, Stephen Ward and David Evans, conducted a large-scale survey on 535 different limestone pavements throughout the UK. The scientists recorded the various plant species and vegetation found in the grikes of these pavements.

Five decades later, Professor Stevens undertook the ambitious task of repeating this national limestone survey. She spent five field seasons resurveying 516 of the original limestone pavements studied, according to a Lancaster University news release.

Stevens' survey revealed that some pavements experienced an abundance of new vegetation but not necessarily of the unique or rare plant species found in limestone grikes. Pavements at the Gait Barrows National Nature Reserve in Silverdale, for example, saw a reduction of specialist plant species growing in them, according to the BBC report.

Other pavements experienced an increase of trees and shrubs above.

"Trees are a good thing in a lot of habitats, but in some areas of limestone pavements, the canopy has just become too dense, and it gets too dark and we're losing a lot of species," Stevens said, per BBC.

Why are limestone pavements important?

Limestone pavements are unique structures that can't be easily replaced, and they are a beloved part of the landscape in areas like the Yorkshire Dales, a popular outdoor recreation destination, according to Lancaster University.

The microclimates that have developed in these pavements support a variety of plant species and animals, including special and rare plants like primrose, lily of the valley, and hairy violet. Some plant species can only be found in these limestone pavement habitats, making them important ecological sites to preserve.

What's being done to preserve limestone pavements?

Over the years, the UK government has introduced various pieces of legislation to protect and preserve limestone pavements throughout the country, including prohibiting quarrying activities and elevating the protection status of limestone pavements to that of nature reserves.

In addition to these regulations, the key insights gleaned from Stevens' limestone pavement survey can encourage more effective conservation methods to preserve these massive historic structures.

Conservation efforts by local farmers in Ecuador helped preserve a purple-leaf flower, Amalophyllon miraculum, that had been previously unknown to researchers. A botanist in eastern Tanzania stumbled across a scarce tree that had previously been considered extinct but has survived due to conservation efforts to germinate seedlings of the tree.

Preserving the biodiversity of the plant species found in limestone pavements requires a combination of deliberate conservation and a little bit of letting nature do its thing.

