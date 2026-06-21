Lesser goldfinches bring a flash of yellow, then descend on seeds in hungry flocks

"The babies just fledged and they love my feeders and birdbath."

A National Audubon Society close-up of a lesser goldfinch is getting attention online, with thousands enjoying the brightly colored, beautiful bird feeding on seeds.

What happened?

The National Audubon Society recently featured the species in an Instagram reel that offered a close look at the lesser goldfinch's bright yellow feathers and small frame.

The organization summed up the bird's appeal in the caption: "Bringing a bright pop of yellow to gardens and fields across the American Southwest and along the Pacific Coast, lesser goldfinches are voracious seed-eaters that are most often seen feeding in flocks."

The Audubon Society added that "once the flower has gone to seed, they'll sit a single bud and chow down, putting on a vibrant show for anyone lucky enough to see."

Why does it matter?

Lesser goldfinches can be supported even by small gardens, especially when those spaces include seed-producing plants, native species, fresh water, or feeders.

A yard planted with bird-friendly flowers and kept a little less tidy can become a mini habitat, offering food for species that naturally forage on seeds. Plus, since these birds are highly adaptable, it's relatively easy to find a food source that they will like.

In the United States, lesser goldfinches can be found year-round as far east as Texas, and as far north as Washington.

What are people saying?

Commenters quickly tied the post to their own sightings.

One wrote, "I get all the finches at my birdfeeder on the Central Coast of California."

Another shared, "Yes I have a whole family of them! The babies just fledged and they love my feeders and birdbath."

Others pointed to how actively the birds feed in the wild.

"We saw the lesser goldfinches eating Texas purple thistle in Austin," one commenter wrote, while another kept it simple: "They're all over the place around here!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.