A tropical frigatebird over Ohio capped a run of rare bird sightings: 'What a strange and birdy period'

"When we look back on the oddest vagrants of 2026, it will be hard to top a Lesser Frigatebird in Stark Co, Ohio!"

Late May delivered the kind of birding stretch that can make even seasoned birders excited. A tropical frigatebird over Ohio, another in California, and a string of first-ever state records across the country.

A lesser frigatebird found in Stark County gave Ohio its first record of the species, and the American Birding Association said it was only about the seventh mainland occurrence within the ABA area.

What happened?

In its latest Rare Bird Alert, the ABA recapped an unusually dramatic run of late-May rarities, with the Ohio frigatebird among the standout sightings: "What a strange and birdy period we had in late May! When we look back on the oddest vagrants of 2026, it will be hard to top a lesser frigatebird in Stark Co, Ohio!"

California had a lesser frigatebird of its own at nearly the same time. In Orange County, the bird was first misidentified as a magnificent frigatebird before being recognized as the rarer lesser frigatebird, a sighting the ABA said became the state's second record.

Among the other birds highlighted were Oregon's first Connecticut Warbler, a first Illinois Roseate Tern, a Red-faced Warbler in Florida, first records of Fork-tailed Flycatcher for both New Mexico and the District of Columbia, and a European storm-petrel spotted from shore in New Jersey.

Why does it matter?

When birds appear far outside their normal range, they can offer insight into migration patterns, weather systems, and changing ocean conditions.

In this case, the ABA pointed to a possible explanation, writing, "One wonders if this summer's especially strong El Niño phenomenon is behind these two records."

Unusual winds, storms, and warm-water conditions can push seabirds and migratory species into places where they are rarely seen. Birders help in tracking those movements, allowing researchers to better understand how birds respond to shifting environmental conditions.

Rare birds also often draw visitors to parks, refuges, and shorelines, increasing interest in outdoor spaces and conservation efforts.

What are people saying?

The ABA called the stretch "strange and birdy," labeled the Ohio frigatebird a "surprising record," and suggested the season could still bring more unexpected appearances in the months ahead.

The alert introduced Florida's first Red-faced Warbler with the line, "Florida is no stranger to bonkers records," and it also described Alaska's mainland Taiga Flycatcher as "a fantastic find."

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