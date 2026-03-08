Authorities issue urgent warning after wild predator is spotted in unexpected location: 'Might see humans as an easier meal'

The fear is warranted, but officials have stressed calm cooperation and fast reporting to keep everyone safe.

Wildlife officials have sounded an urgent advisory after multiple leopard sightings in and around Lakhripora and nearby villages in Central Kashmir — and it's got people talking.

Snowfall is driving wild animals closer to human settlements as they hunt for food, according to Free Press Kashmir. Leopards, which are usually elusive and shy, are turning up near homes and forests, raising safety concerns for villagers living at the forest's edge.

Authorities urged residents to keep kids and livestock inside, especially during early morning and late night hours. They also warned against making unnecessary movements near the forest and approaching an animal, and to alert officials of any sightings in the area.

Wildlife Block Officer Bashir Ahmed emphasized that the warning was a precautionary measure, with teams actively monitoring the situation to prevent dangerous encounters. This isn't an isolated incident, as human-wildlife conflict has been on the rise across Jammu and Kashmir in India. Thousands of encounters have been reported over the past couple of years, including injuries and livestock losses, per Greater Kashmir.

While leopards generally avoid humans, winter conditions and diminishing prey can push them into unconventional places — sometimes right into villages. The fear is warranted, but officials have stressed calm cooperation and fast reporting to help keep people — and the leopards — safe.

According to Rising Kashmir, the expansion of villages, orchards, and land use near forests may be contributing to the recent sightings. Rapid deforestation and urbanization have also caused wild animals to seek food and shelter closer to humans, according to Deutsche Welle.

Down to Earth reported that in other areas of the country, wildlife reserves that require significant tourism infrastructure, such as roads, lodges, and vehicles, fragment habitats, disrupt animal movement, and reduce available ranges, increasing the likelihood that animals will encroach into human territory.

"Sometimes, if a leopard is hurt or sick, it might see humans as an easier meal," animal expert Mohammad ShabirBhat (Shabir) told Rising Kashmir. "To stop this from happening, we need to protect the places where leopards live, teach people how to live safely near them, and use ways to keep leopards away from places where people live."

