Residents on alert after wild predator is spotted in residential neighborhood: 'CCTV footage ... confirmed'

It is dangerous for all involved.

Residents of an Indian village were put on alert in December after a dangerous creature was spotted.

What's happening?

The Hindustan Times reported that a leopard was sighted in Keshavnagar at the Alcon Silverleaf Society in the middle of the night, triggering a large-scale search of the area.

"CCTV footage from the society confirmed the leopard sighting," explained Vishal Chavan, a range forest officer. "As of now, multiple residential societies in the vicinity are being checked to establish the animal's movement and determine whether it has moved out of the area or not."

Why is the leopard sighting concerning?

Unexpected human and wildlife encounters are unfortunately becoming more common. Experts have sounded the alarm that our massive expansion, including the construction of roads, has altered how animals behave, creating a "landscape of fear" for them.

When wild animals and humans interact, it is dangerous for all involved. Humans are in danger of being attacked by a scared animal, and the animals might end up hurt or euthanized.

Warming global temperatures are a threat to all living things. This, coupled with the expansion of human populations, has led to changes in animal behavior.

The United Nations reported that human activity has altered 70% of all ice-free land. This has led to more human-wildlife interactions as animals travel farther in search of food and shelter.

What can be done about human-wildlife interactions?

In the case of the leopard in Keshavnagar, authorities conducted a large-scale surveillance operation.

They advised residents to stay indoors at night and avoid potential hiding spots. They specifically pointed out a large drain surrounded by dense vegetation as a potential hiding place for the leopard. They also planned to deploy a thermal drone to scan the area.

But there are many ways humans can address this unintended consequence of human expansion and warming temperatures.

One is to take local action to ensure animal habitats are protected. Another is to talk about the climate with friends and family. Spreading the word about the dangers we all face and the problems we might be exacerbating is the only way to address them meaningfully.

Conservation efforts are also extremely important. Setting aside land for animals to live and flourish will preserve our delicate ecosystems and keep humans safe as well.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





