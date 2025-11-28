Government officials seal off illegal construction site: 'We will revoke all authorities they have on this land'

In addition to sealing the building, the enforcement team also shut down several illegal sites along the shore.

The Lagos State government in Nigeria has sealed an illegal waterfront development in Lekki and arrested five people during a coordinated enforcement operation along the Lagos Lagoon.

Officials say the building had expanded from its approved 1,200 square meters to around 8,000 square meters without government authorization.

The Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development spearheaded the operation in collaboration with the Ministries of Physical Planning, Environment, and Water Resources. They discovered that the development had once again been unsealed, despite multiple calls by authorities to seal the property.

Commissioner for Physical Planning Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, who was present during the operation, told Punch that "the site is again sealed today," and that "we will revoke all authorities they have on this land." He stressed that continued disregard for official directives would not be tolerated and that the state was prepared to take further action where necessary.

Officials also raised concerns about the environmental risks posed by the unapproved expansion. They noted that the activities had begun to block water channels, which could disrupt the local ecosystem and drainage flow. Authorities warned that unchecked alterations along the waterfront may interfere with how water naturally moves through the area, potentially worsening drainage issues for surrounding communities.

In addition to sealing the building, the enforcement team also shut down several illegal dredging and reclamation sites along the Lekki Foreshore. The operations were carried out without proper authorization and formed part of a broader pattern of unregulated activity along the coastline.

Illegal dredging and reclamation can alter natural water channels. These disruptions can also disturb the surrounding ecosystem, affecting the balance of plants and aquatic life.

Dayo Alebiosu, the commissioner for waterfront infrastructure development, said the repeated defiance of the property was an act of "legendary audacity," per Punch.

According to authorities, the crackdown is part of a wider effort to address illegal development across Lagos, particularly in waterfront areas where unauthorized construction has become increasingly common. The government urged property owners and developers to comply with planning laws and to obtain the necessary approvals before carrying out any expansion or alteration.

