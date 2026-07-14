Florida leatherbacks set a local nesting record, with months still left in turtle season

With four months still remaining in the season, Boca Raton could see even more records fall.

Boca Raton's beaches are seeing an unusually strong sea turtle nesting season, and one species has already made local history.

With a few months still left in the nesting season, leatherback sea turtles have already broken the city's all-time nesting record.

What's happening?

The leatherback count has climbed to 43 nests this season along Boca Raton's five miles of shoreline in Florida, according to TAPinto Boca Raton. That moves the species past the city's previous high of 33 nests, which was set back in 2012. Because the nesting season continues from March 1 through Oct. 31, the number could increase further.

At the season's midpoint, the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center took to social media to share the exciting new milestone of 43 nests. The same report said loggerheads are at 808 nests and could still break their own local record before the season ends. The post also noted that a third species of turtle that is sharing the five miles of sand, green turtles, has reached 57 nests. Together, those totals are contributing to an especially active summer on the city's beaches.

Leatherbacks are the largest living reptiles, reaching roughly 9 feet in length and weighing more than 2,000 pounds.

Why does it matter?

TAPinto Boca Raton reported that Florida is home to one of only two loggerhead nesting populations in the world. Green turtles, once driven near extinction in the state, have recovered enough that biologists removed them from the critically endangered list.

What's being done?

Nature centers, biologists, and beach crews track nests throughout the season, helping identify where turtles are nesting and how those areas can be protected.

Keeping beaches dark at night, avoiding marked nests, removing trash, filling in holes, and taking beach furniture off the sand can all reduce risks for nesting females and hatchlings.

Giving turtles plenty of space is especially important during overnight nesting hours.

With four months still remaining in the season, Boca Raton could see even more records fall.

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