Distraught homeowner considers taking legal action after lawn care company makes costly mistake: 'I want it fixed now'

An Ohio homeowner has taken his frustrations to r/lawncare after a local lawn care company decimated his grass.

Three photos display the results of the company's blunder, where you can clearly see the parts of the lawn that were treated with toxic chemicals of some kind.

While the company has admitted fault, the OP was told to water heavily, and they would aerate and seed in the fall.

"I want it fixed now," the OP wrote, rightfully disgruntled and not loving the idea of footing a water bill to fix someone else's mistake. "Should I ask for legal advice?"

The majority of comments agreed that sod was the immediate fix.

"Tell them to put down sod for no additional cost," one comment suggested.

"It's dead. It won't come back. This is called property damage. This is exactly what small claims court is for," one Redditor wrote in response to a comment inferring that asking for legal advice over grass was ridiculous.

While immediate legal action shouldn't be anyone's knee-jerk response to anything without proper conversation or attempted mediation, it is an option if all else fails. Note that there are legal fees that come with this route that may not make it worthwhile.

It was also a popular notion that mistakes happen and to keep in mind that it was not intentional.

"Assuming they are going to cover aerate and reseed as a complementary service, it seems like they're trying to do right by you," another reasoned.

Nobody likes paying for a service that turns out to not only be disappointing but accomplish the exact opposite of what you were looking for. Lawns have become a point of pride for many — they've also become crazy expensive and a lot of work. If you're looking to alleviate some stress and keep more money in your pocket, there's a new lawn trend to check out.

Natural lawns will save you hundreds of dollars each year on water, fertilizer, and pest control because they require so much less of it. Grown organically using native plants, natural lawns use their environment to thrive, working with it instead of against it. Native plants have evolved naturally in a specific region over thousands of years, making them an important part of local habitats and ecosystems.

For example, native plants are crucial to local pollinator life cycles because of how they have coevolved together. Coincidentally, human life cycles are dependent on pollinators as they are the front line of our food supply, responsible for one in every three bites we take. All the more reason to rewild your yard — even replacing a portion of the lawn with clovers, vegetable gardens, wildflowers, or buffalo grass will still allow homeowners to enjoy the benefits.

