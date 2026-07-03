Rescuers haul large dog out from Florida forest hike after it collapses from the heat

In Florida's Citrus County, a forest hike turned into an emergency when a large dog suffered from heat stress and collapsed.

With help from animal control officers, sheriff's deputies, and a bystander on an e-bike, responders carried the dog out on a stretcher so the owner could pursue emergency treatment.

What happened?

According to Fox 13 News, Citrus County Animal Control Officers Perego and Gannon headed into the woods with water and a stretcher after reports came in about an overheated dog in the forest.

Help on the way back also came from a local citizen on an e-bike, along with Deputy Blotz and his trainee, who assisted in bringing the large dog out so the owner could get it to emergency care.

Officials have not shared the dog's current condition, how long the animal was exposed to the heat, or the name of the specific trail where the collapse happened.

Why does it matter?

Large breeds, thick-coated pets, older dogs, and animals with chronic health conditions are among those most at risk for dangerous overheating. Fox 13 cited the American Kennel Club, which says these dogs can become overheated within minutes, turning even an ordinary hike into a life-threatening situation in hot, humid weather.

Cars present another serious hazard. The AKC says a parked vehicle can become deadly in under 15 minutes, and even if it's only in the mid-60s outside, temperatures inside a closed car can still rise to about 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

What can I do?

For a dog showing signs of overheating, the AKC advises moving the animal into shade immediately.

You should also mist its coat with cool water instead of cold water, because very cold water may constrict blood vessels and slow the cooling process.

Experts also recommend cool homes, less activity during the day, and electric fans when appropriate.

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