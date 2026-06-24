Homeowner spots massive snake in yard, then watches it disappear into house

"I lived in the basement in my teens & one time woke up to a snake in my room."

What began as a backyard wildlife encounter took a disturbing turn when a "massive" snake emerged from the vegetation beside a home and appeared to slip into the house.

What happened?

Outdoorsman Erik Reed shared a TikTok video showing landscaping work when a snake, tucked along the outside of a house, startled him before moving toward the home.

At the start of the clip, the man filming loudly yells, "Oh my gosh, there's a snake!" When someone off-camera asks what type it is, the landscaper responds, "Garter, I think."

As the snake disappears closer to the side of the house, the creator says, "Hey, I just caught the tail of him going back further," before realizing where it went and adding, "Oh my gosh, dude, he literally went inside the house."

The snake appears to have entered through a crack on the side of the building, alarming the men.

Why does it matter?

Even though the snake seemed nonvenomous, wildlife like a massive garter snake can easily end up in human spaces. Finding a snake indoors is frightening, and attempting to catch or remove it without experience can pose risks to both the person and the animal.

Encounters like this can also be tied in part to human activity. As homes expand into wooded, brushy, or wet areas, animals lose habitat and instead wind up navigating fences, foundations, yards, and crawl spaces.

Gaps under doors, cracks near siding, and overgrown landscaping can unintentionally provide easy shelter for creatures searching for shade, warmth, or prey.

Sealing exterior openings and keeping dense vegetation away from a house can help reduce surprise encounters without harming animals that are simply trying to survive.

One commenter shared an equally unsettling memory, adding, "I lived in the basement in my teens & one time woke up to a snake in my room, curled up on a powerstrip. musta been at least 3ft. lived on a pond in the woods, surrounded by field. I hate snakes."

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