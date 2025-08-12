Officials stunned by drastic transformation in one of world's largest salt lakes: 'No number exists to report'

Many people depend upon lakes for their livelihoods.

Water levels in a significant lake in Iran have dropped so low that they can no longer be measured.

Iran's Lake Urmia was once one of the largest salt lakes in the world.

What's happening?

As IranWire reported, the country's Environmental Protection Organization can't measure water levels in Lake Urmia anymore because it is so dry.

The deputy head of the organization, Ahmad Reza Lahijanzadeh, said that the lake's water level has reached a point where "no number exists to report."

Lake Urmia has suffered because of persistently high temperatures and evaporation. Inadequate water resource management, low rainfall, and consecutive droughts have made matters worse. According to IranWire, there are over 60,000 unauthorized wells in the region, severely depleting already scarce groundwater resources.

Lahijanzadeh predicted that Lake Urmia could dry up by the end of summer.

Why are drying lakes significant?

A dry-up could lead to widespread ecological and economic harm. When such lakes lose their water, salt storms and mass wildlife migrations can occur. Native birds and microorganisms are already facing threats to their survival.

Dry lakebeds lead to increased air pollution, which can exacerbate respiratory and cardiac problems in vulnerable populations living nearby.

Meanwhile, many people depend upon lakes for their livelihoods, so drying lakes have economic repercussions worldwide. Communities can lose tourism dollars or food sources when lakes dry up and there is no longer anywhere to fish, boat, and swim.

What's being done to preserve drying lakes?

There has been little progress in restoring Lake Urmia despite promises from the Iranian government. However, many other communities are experiencing improvement in their lakes following restoration efforts, offering inspiration and hope worldwide.

In India, a two-year restoration project for Kadapakkam Lake is helping address pollution and sediment accumulation caused by agricultural runoff. In Utah, the Great Salt Lake has received water redirected from another lake to support local wildlife and industries.

It is possible to bring lakes back to life for the benefit of people, animals, plants, and the broader ecosystem.

One thing you can do as an individual to protect lakes is to limit unnecessary water consumption and encourage others to do the same. Conserving water in daily life can be as simple as collecting rainwater in a barrel to water your garden or turning off the tap when you brush your teeth.

