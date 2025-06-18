Officials celebrate dramatic rise in popular lake following heavy rains: 'Start looking at solutions'

The area's precipitation was the highest in over a century.

A lake in northern Texas is now operating at full capacity thanks to some much-needed heavy rainfall over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to reporting by the Wichita Falls Times Record News, Lake Kickapoo filled to 100% of its capacity over the past week. Another key lake, the much larger Arrowhead, is also benefiting from the increased precipitation and is now at 97.7%. Any overflow from Kickapoo will be fed into Arrowhead, according to a press release from the city.

April 2025 was one of the wettest on record in counties in and around Wichita Falls. As the Texas Water Newsroom reported, the area's precipitation was the highest in 131 years. Accordingly, the lake's water levels rose dramatically, and the city has removed stage one drought restrictions. While much of the state remains under drought conditions, northern Texas is now largely drought-free.

As welcome as news of rising water levels in lakes always is, the improvements are still only a temporary relief and fraught with peril. The same unseasonal rains that raise those levels are by no means guaranteed to return the following year. 2024 was the hottest year on record, and extreme drought conditions are never too far away in the Lone Star State.

Extreme weather events are on the rise; heatwaves are becoming more intense and lasting longer. That's why raising awareness of climate issues and effective local action have never been more important.

The increased water levels have meant the city council elected to remove the restrictions that had been in place since October 2024.

However, not all residents backed that idea. In a social media post about the motion, some concerned citizens urged the council to think long-term.

One commenter said, "Don't … hot summer is coming."

Another agreed, saying, "Don't lift."

There was also a call to "start looking at solutions on reducing evaporation in the lakes. Yes it may impact fishing in a way but i think lowering the ammount evaporation [sic] is a good compromise."

