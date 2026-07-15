Guatemala's Lake Atitlán is dying, and one group wants tourists to give something back

"Most people who visit will never notice."

As one of Guatemala's most celebrated destinations, Lake Atitlán attracts visitors with its sweeping views, wellness retreats, and nightlife.

But one eco-entrepreneur says that the postcard-worthy scenery masks a deeper crisis — and that even a small share of tourism could help reverse it.

What's happening?

In a recent Instagram post, Creative Solutions Permaculture (@creasolpermaculture), who lives near Lake Atitlán, warns: "Lake Atitlán is dying. Most people who visit will never notice."

Rather than criticizing tourism itself, the eco-entrepreneur highlighted the gap between the experiences many visitors have and the everyday struggles local communities face.

He argued that travelers who come primarily to relax could also use part of their trips to support restoration projects that benefit both residents and the lake.

"Imagine if just a tiny fraction of the millions of visitors who come here each year decided to give something back," he says in the caption.

To help limit erosion and runoff that "carries soil, sewage, trash, fertilizers, and nutrients that feed algae bloom" into the lake, according to the entrepreneur's website, Creative Solutions Permaculture and volunteers help local landowners in San Pedro municipality plant food forests.

"Every project grows food. Every project strengthens community," he concludes.

Why does it matter?

The message reflects a broader tension playing out in popular travel destinations around the world. Tourism can bring money and visibility, but it can also put added pressure on fragile ecosystems when visitors are disconnected from local realities.

Efforts built around practical restoration serve a purpose beyond appearance. As the creator said, visitors won't just be contributing to a healthier ecosystem for future generations; they'll also have fun while learning "incredibly valuable life skills."

What are people saying?

Viewers enthusiastically supported the eco-entrepreneur's vision.

"Community!" one exclaimed. "My father lives in Antigua and we visited Lake Atitlan this year. It was breathtaking. I did notice it could use some love and I'm very interested in helping with a project to help the lake and community continue to flourish. Lmk how I can get involved!"

"I would have loved to have known about this earlier in the year when I went," another said.

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