Experts stunned after spotting rare 'little gem' creatures in unexpected location: 'We should certainly welcome them'

A tiny new visitor has made its way to the U.K., and scientists are calling it one of nature's "little gems," the BBC reported.

For the first time, the Little Arboreal Ladybird has been spotted in southern England, and its arrival is more than just a fun find for insect fans. It's a sign of how fast our world is warming and how that change could impact us all.

What happened?

Over the summer, scientists in the New Forest found the Little Arboreal Ladybird — a yellow-bodied species with white spots — which had never been recorded in the U.K. and is usually found in France and parts of Europe, according to the report.

Professor Russell Wynn, director of Wild New Forest, told the BBC there were "no confirmed British records prior to this influx." Thanks to unusually warm weather, the ladybirds made their way across the English Channel and settled in places such as Southampton and the New Forest.

"There's lots of evidence of moths and butterflies moving north and gradually colonising," Wynn said.

It's not just new species arriving — old ones are returning. Wynn also reported that the rare 13 Spot Ladybird was found in the New Forest area for the first time in 20 years.

Why is this important?

At first glance, more ladybirds may sound like good news. But it's also a red flag. These arrivals are part of a bigger shift caused by warming temperatures. Insects such as ladybirds, butterflies, and moths are moving north to find cooler homes, and they're not the only ones.

Insect shifts matter to humans, too.

Ladybirds and some other insects help protect our food crops by consuming pests. If native species decline or move out, our food supply and natural balance could take a hit.

These changes may seem small, but over time, they can affect farming, water systems, and the places we live.

What's being done about it?

The good news? Conservation groups such as Wild New Forest are restoring wetlands and woodlands to support these species. Projects backed by the Species Survival Fund are helping wildlife adapt to change.

Professor Wynn said "we should certainly welcome" the new arrivals. "They're going to be the species that are going to thrive in the coming decades," the professor added.

For the everyday person, you can explore local nature spots, support conservation efforts, and keep an eye out for tiny newcomers. You might just spot a "little gem."

