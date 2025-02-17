Former secretary-general of Amnesty International issues urgent warning about the future: 'This is a moment for brutal honesty'

"We have to take into account people's feelings and build the kinds of feelings, build the kind of society that you want."

South African human rights activist Kumi Naidoo began fighting for change at only 15 years old, when his mother's suicide spurred him to begin organizing boycotts against his country's apartheid system, legislatively repealed in the early 1990s.

Now, for more than 40 years, Naidoo has been advocating social, economic, and environmental causes and served as Greenpeace International's executive director from 2009 to 2015, according to his official website. Naidoo was also secretary-general of Amnesty International from 2018 to 2020 and secretary-general of Civicus from 1998 to 2008.

Speaking at Stanford's annual Payne Distinguished Lecturer Series at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies in January 2024, Naidoo highlighted how creative storytelling combined with scientific evidence can inspire action, tapping into emotions that serve as a catalyst to developing beneficial solutions for communities around the world.

According to the Centre for Economic Policy Research, one analysis estimates that group conflict could increase by 4.9% to 9.8% by 2050 because of the effects of a warming planet, which has contributed to food insecurity and displacement as extreme weather becomes more intense. However, scientific breakthroughs could mean more climate-resilient crops are on the way, while innovative building methods are leading to more weather-resistant structures.

"The pessimism that flows from our analysis, our observation, and our lived experiences can — must, and should be — overcome by the optimism of our thought, our action, our creativity, and our courage," Naidoo said, according to FSI News. "This is a moment for brutal honesty."

Naidoo, a global ambassador for Africans Rising for Justice, Peace & Dignity since June 2020, also leverages the power of storytelling in his personal and professional memoir, "Letters To My Mother," honored with the National Institute Humanities and Social Sciences nonfiction award in 2023.

According to his website, he hopes supporting the growth of advocacy movements and organizations — empowering the next generation to create meaningful change — is a key part of a refocused journey going forward. His podcast, "Power, People & the Planet," serves as a platform for conversations about how to build a better world.

"We have to take into account people's feelings and build the kinds of feelings, build the kind of society that you want," Naidoo said in an interview with Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative.

