New study reveals devastating news impacting iconic, beloved trees: 'This has raised growing concerns'

Korea's symbolic pine trees are dying at alarming rates as a result of environmental degradation, according to a study by the Korea National Park Research Institute.

What's happening?

The Korea Times reported that the government study released in November revealed an unprecedented number of pine trees are withering away. The likely cause is recurring drought conditions beginning in the spring of 2012. In addition to extreme weather, which has grown worse due to changing global temperatures, forest pests, wildfires, and other human-caused factors have contributed to the decline within dense forest areas.

"This has raised growing concerns that the nation's symbolic tree could potentially disappear from the Korean Peninsula, marking a significant environmental loss," The Korea Times wrote.

The study assessed the damage using satellite images, aerial photographs, and patrols from five national parks across the Seorak, Odae, Chiak, Taebaek, and Sobaek mountains.

Why is the study important?

According to The Korea Times, "pine trees make up the largest forest area in Korea." They cover roughly 37% of the country's total forest land, which stretches for 62,981 square kilometers (around 24,317 square miles).

Considering the land mass they take up, the decline of these trees will undoubtedly cause an extreme drop in biodiversity in Korea. This could create ripple effects with even more significant losses, including disruptions to the human food supply.

"In the case of national parks, considering their rich biodiversity as a national protected area and high ecological conservation value, including endangered species and native wildlife, it is necessary to quickly explore factors affecting the ecosystem, such as withering pine trees, and come up with solutions to the problem," the researchers said, per The Korea Times.

What can be done about pine tree degradation?

Studies like these are crucial, as they showcase a clear need for regulations. According to the report, this data will be used to formulate solutions for more efficient park management.

More broadly, bringing the planet back into balance is the best thing we can do to protect biodiversity — and regardless of where you live, that will be good news for Korea's pine trees.

Given that dirty fuels are the primary cause of the Earth's overheating, reducing the pollution associated with them will have a major impact.

On an individual level, you can help by upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, taking public transportation when possible, and supporting brands that make sustainable choices, such as forgoing plastics derived from petroleum.

