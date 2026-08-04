Snake catchers in Australia freed a kookaburra from a python

"It was obviously only semi-constricted and was also in shock until all of its senses kicked back in."

A kookaburra in Queensland, Australia, got an unlikely second chance after being caught in a python's grip while the snake dangled from the roof of a house.

Minutes after rescuers freed the bird, it suddenly sprang back to life and flew off. The dramatic wildlife rescue, reported by 1News, highlighted how closely people and native animals now share space.

What happened?

Gladstone Region Snake Catchers said on Facebook that responders were called to the Clinton property, where a carpet python had seized a kookaburra and, in the team's words, found itself a "nice winter feed" above the house.

The rescue did not immediately look successful. The catchers said they "weren't sure" the kookaburra would survive after being removed from the snake's grip. Yet within a "few minutes," it appeared to shake off the incident, began squawking, and "took off in a hurry, flying into some bushland."

The rescuers later explained, "It was obviously only semi-constricted and was also in shock until all of its senses kicked back in."

One commenter said, "Well that's not a happy outcome for the snake lol! He lost his meal."

Another added, "Thank you for saving the [kookaburra]."

Why does it matter?

The python and kookaburra were engaged in a natural predator-prey interaction at a home, rather than in a remote area. When houses overlap with habitat, wild animals do not stop behaving like wild animals — they simply do it closer to people.

Such encounters can be stressful for residents, who may worry about pets, their safety, and whether intervening could make things worse.

While animal rescuers rarely get involved with predator-prey situations, it's likely the kookaburra was saved to avoid further harm to the species' population. According to an ABC News report from 2020, kookaburras have seen a "dramatic decline," with environmental pressures a key factor in their dwindling numbers.

What's being done?

In this case, the immediate response came from trained responders. Snake-catching services can help people avoid dangerous encounters with wildlife, especially when large snakes or injured animals are involved. It's always a good idea to leave any intervention to experts.

The rescuers said the kookaburra was "a very lucky bird as it had only just been captured."

They added, "The burra lives another day."

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