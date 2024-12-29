Biologists thrilled after marine species makes overwhelming return following near extinction: 'We're seeing the progress of hard work'

The revival of the species is thanks to emergency actions enacted by county officials to restore the native habitat.

In Washington, kokanee salmon have returned in force to the Lake Sammamish watershed after going nearly extinct a few years ago, King County reported.

The revival of the species is thanks to emergency actions enacted by county officials to restore the salmon's native habitat.

"Six years after I announced emergency actions to help ensure the survival of Lake Sammamish kokanee, we're seeing promising signs for a lasting recovery," King County Executive Dow Constantine said. "From the record number of young salmon released into the lake to the dramatic rise in the number of adult salmon returning to their historic spawning grounds, we're seeing the progress of hard work by a dedicated team."

The county Department of Natural Resources and Parks installed five modern box culverts in streams that flow into Lake Sammamish and also removed multiple barriers, allowing the salmon better access to their natural habitat.

"Seeing positive results for both young and adult kokanee salmon weeks apart inspires optimism for this iconic species," John Taylor, director of the Department of Natural Resources and Parks, told King County. "I'm grateful for our employees and partners whose steadfast commitment to salmon recovery made these milestones possible."

The success of these efforts to restore salmon populations is an important reminder of the impact that humans can have on our natural environment — both good and bad. Human activities clearly harmed salmon populations, as they also have in other locations, removing access to important spawning grounds, degrading water quality, eliminating food sources, and more.

However, it is clearly also possible for humans to help revive these threatened or endangered species through concerted conservation efforts. In another example, an environmental restoration project on the California-Oregon border included the largest dam removal effort in U.S. history, which allowed salmon to return to a part of their native habitat for the first time in 100 years.

