Nonprofit celebrates ambitious project in crucial US nature area: 'This is a rare opportunity'

New recreation opportunities are on the horizon for South Carolina residents. The nonprofit Lowcountry Land Trust announced in a blog post that it obtained 266 acres of forest in Dorchester County.

The "Knight Tract" will connect over 13,000 acres of protected land at Brosnan Forest and over 12,300 neighboring acres within and surrounding Beidler Forest.

Lowcountry Land Trust has worked with landowners across the Palmetto State since 1986 to protect the state's natural beauty and safeguard water resources. These actions have supported biodiversity and helped mitigate flooding.

This work is crucial at a time when weather whiplash is becoming an increasing concern across the country, threatening infrastructure and food security.

All in all, conservation easements like the Knight Tract help create more resilient communities. The nonprofit will transfer ownership of the 266-acre tract to Dorchester County after placing the easement. The county intends to use the land as a passive public park.

"This is a rare opportunity to connect South Carolinians with one of the Lowcountry's most ecologically significant landscapes," said Raleigh West, director of the South Carolina Conservation Bank, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for South Carolinians.

"By securing a publicly accessible place near the protected lands of Brosnan Forest and Beidler Forest, we're ensuring future generations can experience the natural beauty of this region while safeguarding its ecological integrity," West added.

The conservation bank provided crucial funding for the project, along with Dorchester County's Greenbelt Program. The Greenbelt Program's responsibilities also include identifying and protecting natural resources and educating the public about the benefits of conservation.

Conservation efforts have helped animals like the red-cockaded woodpecker return to South Carolina as well.

Empowered with this knowledge, many are inspired to take local action to protect and maintain outdoor community spaces. Audubon South Carolina and Norfolk Southern's Brosnan Forest provided additional support that made the Knight Tract acquisition possible.

"From our ongoing work to restore Coldwater Branch and surrounding watersheds to supporting the protection of the Knight Tract, we're proud to help strengthen the ecological connection that sustains wildlife, water quality, and community resilience across this landscape," said Joel Wells, Brosnan Forest's facilities director.

