Trail cameras capture unbelievable birth on remote island: 'This is a huge milestone'

"We're hopeful this one will make it to adulthood."

On a remote island off the coast of Auckland, New Zealand, conservationists were thrilled to discover their latest repopulation efforts had taken hold.

On Waiheke Island, trail cameras spotted a North Island brown kiwi chick exploring its nesting area, according to 1News. The bird is the first hatchling in the area after the team at Save the Kiwi introduced 10 North Island brown kiwi to a more remote section of the island in May.

"This is a huge milestone for the kiwi released earlier this year," Save the Kiwi dog specialist Emma Craig said.

While not classified as an endangered species, the brown kiwi and other kiwi species have declined significantly in the wild because of predation and loss of habitat, according to the Department of Conservation. On the North Island alone, the kiwi population was locally extinct in several areas by the 1980s, and by 1996, an estimated 90% population decline had occurred in comparison to the previous century.

Experts predict that without conservational intervention, the iconic flightless bird would likely go extinct within two generations, as it faces the threat of stoats (an invasive predator) and dogs, which eye them as prey.

Biodiversity is important because it supports environmental health (essential for food, medicines, and other crucial services) and public health.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Elsewhere, other wildlife sights have sparked excitement, as well as optimism for the future. And luckily, under the watchful eye of Save the Kiwi, the newly introduced population on Waiheke Island has already been successful.

The chick might soon be joined by a sibling, as a transmitter showed the father kiwi was still incubating the nest. Though chicks can't yet dig in the ground, they can feed themselves by foraging for insects, per 1News.

While Save the Kiwi plans to translocate another series of kiwi to the area in 2026, this development marked a significant step in the right direction.

"We're hopeful this one will make it to adulthood — but we always remember that kiwi survival isn't 100%, and losing some individuals is part of the reality of growing a wild kiwi population," Craig said.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.