Rescuer crawls under car to save trapped kitten amid New York highway traffic

"It was right outside LaGuardia airport during rush hour."

On a busy New York City highway, a determined wildlife rescuer stepped into traffic and crawled beneath a car to pull a tiny trapped kitten to safety, preventing what could have been a tragic situation.

The kitten has since been adopted.

What happened?

A video shared by The Dodo shows a wildlife rescuer making his way through highway traffic in Queens, New York before lowering himself to the pavement and crawling under a car to get the stranded kitten out.

As wildlife expert John DeBacker explained in the video, "This is how I rescued this tiny kitten stranded under a car on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens, New York. Someone actually driving on the Grand Central Parkway saw the cat between the right lane and right shoulder. The kitten actually ran and jumped right into the undercarriage of the car."

DeBacker added, "It was right outside LaGuardia airport during rush hour."

During the rescue, DeBacker stayed calm because, as he explained, the animals can see "when you panic and sense your energy."

He crawled below the vehicle and got a hold of the adorable cat, who didn't seem to mind. DeBacker said, "Once I did grab the kitten, he didn't resist at all. He was actually very calm. I think he knew we were there to help him."

Afterward, the cat was moved to the Last Hope Animal Rescue, where it was subsequently adopted. Once DeBacker heard that the kitten had a new forever home, he said, "It's a great feeling once you know that an animal can have a second chance at life."

Why does it matter?

Animals in dense cities face dangers that go far beyond a lack of food or shelter. Roads, engines, and crowded infrastructure can quickly turn into life-threatening traps, especially for kittens and other small animals that are easy to miss.

By moving carefully, the rescuer was able to get the kitten out from under the car before the situation worsened.

Urban rescue networks, animal welfare organizations, and everyday Good Samaritans all have a role to play in protecting vulnerable animals.

A kitten on a highway did not stand much of a chance alone. But thanks to the rescuers' willingness to stop and act, the story ended well.

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