California resident hears cries from storm drain before rescuers pull tiny kitten to safety

"A huge thank you to everyone that saved this talkative little girl."

A California resident who heard faint cries coming from a storm drain helped set in motion a rescue that ended with one tiny kitten safely back above ground and on the road to recovery.

The dramatic rescue is now drawing attention online after local animal control officials shared how they brought the frightened cat to safety.

What happened?

According to an Instagram post from Clovis Animal Services, a Clovis, California, resident reported hearing a kitten crying from inside a storm drain, prompting police to call in animal rescue crews to help the stranded animal several feet below ground.

The post explained that animal control officer Uribe used a net to guide the kitten along the drain wall until rescuers could safely pull her out.

Animal Services said "the frightened kitten was trapped several feet below ground," but with careful assistance, she made it back to the surface.

Once she was out, the kitten was named Stormy, taken to the shelter for vaccines and a veterinary check, and later placed in a foster home.

Why does it matter?

Storm drains and other parts of urban infrastructure can become dangerous places for small animals. Kittens, birds, and other wildlife can slip into spaces that are difficult to access without trained responders and the proper equipment.

Calling professionals rather than attempting a risky solo rescue can help protect both the animal and the person trying to intervene.

In Stormy's case, that quick action led to a rescue, foster care, and soon, adoption.

What are people saying?

Commenters under the post were quick to offer their appreciation for those involved in Stormy's rescue.

"[Thank you] to the caring resident. They are my hero," one user said.

"A huge thank you to everyone that saved this talkative little girl," another wrote.

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