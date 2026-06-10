Hourslong rescue saves kitten trapped 6 feet down Iowa drainage pipe

The rescue required persistence, collaboration, and a willingness to keep problem-solving when the first plan did not work.



After a kitten got stuck deep inside a drainage pipe in Iowa, neighbors spent hours trying to rescue it.

When the animal could not climb back out of the pipe itself, Paws of Hope Animal Rescue and Cedar County for Animal Welfare came together to help.

First, rescuers set out food and played kitten sounds to try to draw the kitten out, but those efforts did not work. Next, they turned to excavation. However, after getting about 2 feet down, they found that they still would not be able to safely reach the kitten.

That's when a local family stepped up to help with their own excavator equipment. With those tools, rescuers were able to get to the kitten and bring it out safely. The cat was then taken to the Cedar County League for Animal Welfare and is expected to go to a foster family soon.

In the end, the rescue required persistence, collaboration, and a willingness to keep problem-solving to ensure the safety of an animal in distress.

It showed how teamwork among humans can play a role in animal welfare. Fostering, volunteering, donating equipment, or helping spread the word all played key roles in this rescue, as well as many others across the country.

After a frightening stretch underground, the kitten is safe and receiving care.

On a Facebook post from Paws of Hope Animal Rescue, commenters expressed gratitude to the homeowners for seeking out help and allowing their yard to be excavated in order to help the tiny animal.

"Thank you to the homeowners who sought help to get this little one to safety!! Big hearts and love for all beings!!" one wrote.

Another added: "So happy to see these people were willing to let their yard be tore up to save that kitty. As ive seen many people deny that. Thank you!!!"

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