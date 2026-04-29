Receding water reveals 3,500-year-old road to ancient city in Turkey

Access to the historical site has drawn considerable attention from residents and visitors alike.

An ancient stone road, estimated to be around 3,500 years old, was uncovered after coastal waters in Turkey receded.

Reported by Türkiye Today, this pathway, situated in the Bodrum district of Muğla province, emerged as sea levels dropped along the coast of the Gümüşlük neighborhood.

Referred to as the "King's Road," it connects to Tavşan Island, home to well-preserved remains of the ancient city of Myndos.

The road normally lies beneath the Aegean Sea, but the sudden drop in water levels exposed the pathway, which measures just under 500 feet long and 8 feet wide.

While access to the historical site has drawn considerable attention from residents and visitors alike, the reality of the situation paints a grim picture.

Water bodies play a critical role in sustaining certain habitats, providing food and drinking water, and safeguarding communities during severe storms. However, when water bodies suffer from drastic drought conditions, an entire ecosystem is thrown off balance, and communities are at risk from water scarcity.

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As global temperatures rise and extreme weather becomes more severe, precious resources, such as water, are at stake.

The Aegean Sea is experiencing increasing water scarcity due to low rainfall and excessive human water use. This water scarcity poses a significant threat to marine life and the local economy, as surrounding areas heavily rely on the fishery sector, according to the European Union Joint Research Centre.

Drought conditions in regions along the Aegean Sea have also threatened marine life and surrounding communities. Turkey recently suffered from a historic drought in 2025, with the situation only becoming worse as lakes continue to dry up.

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first instance of significant archaeological findings being exposed due to lower water levels. Just a couple of months prior to the "King's Road" discovery, archaeologists found an 11,000-year-old structure connected to the prehistoric site of Göbeklitepe in Turkey.

Ancient burial sites were also uncovered in Iraq following a historic dip in water levels in the nation's largest reservoir.

The significance of these prehistoric discoveries is not lost on archaeologists, but the conditions leading to their exposure are crucial to consider.

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