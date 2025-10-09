Experts issue warning as powerful forces could combine to batter US coast: 'Adding to the risk'

Some astronomical and meteorological factors are coinciding to raise the risk of coastal flooding for large portions of Florida, North Carolina, Maryland, and New Jersey this week.

The East Coast has been hit hard lately. First, dueling hurricanes churned up large swells and pounding surf. Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda never made landfall in the U.S., but the power of these tropical cyclones brought impacts to the shores of several states along the Atlantic Seaboard. At least nine luxury homes collapsed and fell into the ocean in the Outer Banks of North Carolina in early October.

This week, a King Tide coincided with a supermoon to raise water levels and increase the threat of coastal flooding. King Tide refers to an exceptionally high tide that happens during a new or full moon. These tides reach their peak when the sun, moon, and Earth line up during a new or full moon. A supermoon is a full moon that occurs when the moon is at perigee, its closest point to Earth.

"This current King Tide is expected to bring another round of high water, with persistent onshore winds adding to the risk by trapping water along the coast, especially in Florida," Fox Weather journalist Steven Yablonski reported, per the New York Post.

Millions of people across portions of at least five states were under coastal flood advisories on Wednesday. Most of Florida's Atlantic coastline was included. A developing coastal storm will exacerbate the potential flooding.

"Strengthening onshore winds on Thursday will increase coastal and tidal flood impacts all along the Atlantic coast and within the St. Johns River basin," the Jacksonville National Weather Service Office cautioned. "High surf conditions and significant beach erosion are likely during times of high tide all along the Atlantic."

North Carolina is still recovering from the effects of Humberto and Imelda and is now also bracing for the impacts of the onshore winds the storm will generate and unusually high tides.

"Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage," the Newport/Morehead City National Weather Service office warned. "Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding."

There is also a high risk of life-threatening rip currents for the beaches of Florida and North Carolina. In addition to the coastal flood advisories for both states, coastal flood alerts have been issued as far north as the shores of New Jersey.

Our overheating planet is amplifying severe weather events. The United States Environmental Protection Agency has said rising sea levels are increasing the intensity and reach of King Tides.

"The effects of climate change have been measured and observed in shoreline communities for decades," the EPA added. "Tidal flooding happens more often, extreme storm events are increasing, the water table is higher, aquifers are getting saltier, and there are many such indicators of change."

