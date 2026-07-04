11-foot king cobra strikes back as rescuers spend 4 hours removing it from truck bumper

Trucks, school grounds, roads, and parking areas can become temporary shelters for animals.

An 11-foot king cobra turned a parked truck into the center of a four-hour rescue scene in Thailand, and the tense extraction drew attention because the massive snake did not want to leave.

Footage from the rescue captured the cobra striking again and again while handlers worked at the truck's bumper to get it out.

What happened?

On Feb. 6, responders in Phang Nga were called to a school, where a 3.4-meter (11-foot, 2-inch) king cobra was stuck in the front bumper of a truck.

Footage highlighted by the South China Morning Post shows two wranglers working from the front of the truck as the cobra twists, thrashes, and lashes out.

Because the animal had jammed itself so far into the bumper, freeing it took much effort. That is an especially serious challenge with a king cobra, the longest venomous snake species in the world.

The newspaper described the cobra as having "slithered inside for a nap."

Once it finally cleared the truck, the rescuers were confronted with an obviously agitated snake.

Why does it matter?

The incident shows how wildlife encounters are increasingly unfolding in human-made spaces.

Trucks, school grounds, roads, and parking areas can become temporary shelters for animals.

King cobras are not just large — they are highly venomous.

Thailand records treatment for roughly 7,000 snake bites a year, with cobras responsible for dozens of deaths.

Human expansion can increase risks for both people and animals. When natural habitat shrinks or becomes fragmented, wildlife is more likely to end up in stressful, dangerous contact with humans.

What are people saying?

Facebook users expressed their shock and amazement at the intense scene.

"Don't try this at home," one joked.

"That's a big one," another added.

"Gentleness and kindness will set you free," a third wrote.

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