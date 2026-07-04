15-foot king cobra fights back during removal from school building

What the video captures is not a quick extraction but a tense, extended effort.

Photo Credit: Image © 2026 by Hari Prasad is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

A school in Odisha, India, is at the center of a widespread wildlife video showing a massive king cobra, more than 15 feet long, refusing to leave the building.

The footage is startling on its own, but it also serves as a reminder of what can happen when people and wild animals are pushed into closer contact.

What happened?

BroBible drew attention to BBC News footage of snake wranglers responding to a school in Odisha, where they were called in to remove the huge reptile.

As handlers try to manage the snake indoors, it rises repeatedly, clings to poles with its body, and resists being taken out.

King cobras are the world's longest venomous snakes and can exceed 19 feet.

What the video captures is not a quick extraction but a tense, extended effort. An animal that large can raise a significant portion of its body off the ground.

Why does it matter?

As human development expands into or near forests and other habitats, animals can end up in schools, homes, and farms simply because their space is shrinking or becoming more fragmented.

A venomous snake inside a school is an obvious safety concern, and these encounters can also add pressure on native animals trying to survive in landscapes increasingly shaped by human activity.

Safe removals by trained responders help reduce the risk to everyone involved.

King cobras are also ecologically important predators. They help maintain balance in their ecosystems, including by preying on other snakes.

Coexistence strategies include habitat protection, trained rescue teams, and public awareness about what to do when wildlife turns up in human spaces.

What are people saying?

The reaction online has been a mix of awe and alarm.

"That's wild," one user wrote.

"Did not know that they got that big," another added.

"Snake got schooled!" a third joked.

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