Former kindergarten teacher becomes protector of nearly 200 penguins

Over time, the reserve became more than a fenced-off sanctuary.

When king penguins started returning to a remote bay off the southern tip of Chile, they faced various major threats, including poachers, pet traders, and foxes.

After witnessing visitors claiming to be scientists snatch the birds, former kindergarten teacher Cecilia Duran Gafo decided the penguins needed a full-time protector, so she became one.

Now, Duran runs a reserve in Tierra del Fuego that protects what the Guardian described as the world's only continental colony of king penguins. What began as just a few birds has grown into a colony of nearly 200, due largely to years of direct protection.

Duran's goal was straightforward: give the penguins a safe place to live, breed, and recover in an area where human interference once prevented them from staying for too long.

The retiree began spending her days patrolling the beach herself to stop people from getting too close. A year later, she fenced off about 74 acres of her family's farm and turned it into a protected area where people could still observe the penguins, but only from a safe distance.

But despite her efforts to stop humans from disturbing the birds, other threats remained. Invasive mammals, such as minks and grey foxes, preyed on the king penguin eggs and chicks. Duran and her team responded with persistence and ingenuity, using meat scraps to draw predators away from nesting areas and deploying dogs to mark the territory and keep them from coming closer.

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Over time, the reserve became more than a fenced-off sanctuary. In 2011, Duran began the legal process to protect the site for the next 100 years, ensuring that future owners would be required to continue the conservation work. The reserve now employs a 12-person staff, including biologists, veterinarians, and ecotourism specialists. It welcomes about 15,000 visitors each year.

The reserve has provided safer breeding grounds and improved chick survival. And the results are already showing. Duran told the Guardian that 23 chicks survived last year in a record for the colony, showing the world that conservation work can be achieved through persistence and determination.

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