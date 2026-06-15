Vets open a rescue box and find 5 beady-eyed kestrels staring back

"These guys might look cute and cuddly, but you definitely wouldn't want a cuddle from their tiny talons."

A wildlife rescue center in the U.K. is drawing eyes online after sharing a photo of five tiny kestrel chicks that were rescued shortly after their nest was destroyed.

What happened?

In an Instagram post, the team at Wildlife Aid Foundation (@wildlifeaid) said the young birds arrived via a local falconry center.

"Our vets were in for a surprise when they opened the box and found 5 pairs of beady eyes staring back at them," the post's caption said.

The Foundation noted that "all five kestrels were happy and healthy," but it also pointed out that they aren't just adorable.

"These guys might look cute and cuddly, but you definitely wouldn't want a cuddle from their tiny talons," indicating a sharp surprise would be in store if they were not treated with care and attention.

The rescue center said the birds have been "settling in well, enjoying their frequent feeds and quickly proving themselves to be a very noisy bunch."

Why does it matter?

Wildlife rescues often depend on quick intervention after nests are destroyed or animals are displaced. In this case, trained rescuers stepped in after the nest was damaged.

The rescue center also included an interesting fact about the species: "Kestrels can see ultraviolet (UV) light!"

That means they can detect UV traces left by rodent urine on the ground, enabling kestrels to locate prey. That makes them highly specialized hunters and important contributors to local ecosystems.

Protecting birds like these helps preserve ecological balance in the surrounding area.

What are people saying?

People in the comments were quick to share their reactions to the birds' appearance.

"Why are they so cute," one wrote.

"They look so silly…. Happy that they will all grow up safe and cared for," another added.

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