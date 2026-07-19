Kenya rhino, zebra orphaned days apart form a bond so close keepers call them 'twins'

In one slide, Tytan speeds up to race with Notty.

A rescued rhino and zebra in Kenya are giving the internet a rare kind of wildlife story — one shaped by grief, recovery, and an unexpectedly sweet friendship.

After losing their mothers in separate accidents, the two young animals have grown so close that their keepers now call them "twins."

What happened?

In a July 14 Instagram post, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust) shared an update on Tytan, a baby rhino, and Notty, a baby zebra.

"Tytan and Notty are still the very best of friends," the organization wrote. "In fact, the Keepers describe them as twins."

Although they were found in different parts of Kenya, the two entered care only a week apart. The trust said each had been orphaned in the same "unusual" way: "Tragically and accidentally, their mothers fell off cliffs." Since then, they have formed a close bond despite being different species.

More than 50,000 people liked the post. It also showed how the pair adapt to each other — in one slide, Tytan speeds up to race with Notty; in another, Notty takes a break to rest with Tytan.

Why does it matter?

The story shows what animal rehabilitation can look like beyond the initial rescue. For orphaned young animals, companionship can be an important part of recovery, especially after sudden trauma.

It also underscores how unpredictable wildlife loss can be. These were not the kinds of threats many people may first think of, such as poaching or drought, but a pair of tragic accidents that still left two babies in need of human care.

What's being done?

The immediate work is being done by the keepers caring for Tytan and Notty. The trust's update suggests their bond is being supported rather than interrupted, which can be critical for young rescued animals.

As the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust put it, "the little rhino and the little zebra do not seem to see each other as different at all." That appears to be why the trust also called them "the very best of friends" and "a perfect pair."

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