Kenya orphan elephants finish their bottles, then tail a slow-drinking pal for extra milk

Something conservation groups often emphasize: Individual animals have distinct personalities.

Two orphan elephants in Kenya have already learned one of the most important rules of nursery life: never leave a milk feeding too early.

What's happening?

A new video from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust captures orphaned elephants Mwinzi and Natibu during feeding time. According to the caption, the pair has developed a clever strategy: they wait behind the slower-drinking Bondeni, hoping his keeper will offer them any remaining milk as he feeds.

"Never ones to miss an opportunity for free milk, [Mwinzi and Natibu] loiter behind the Keeper feeding Bondeni, just in case he might tire of inching through Bondeni's bottle and feed it to them instead," the post's caption explained.

Despite their best efforts, the trust explained that the keeper has never, and will never, offer Bondeni's milk to Mwinzi or Natibu.

The short clip has drawn hundreds of thousands of views and over 69,000 likes.

Why does it matter?

As cute as the moment is, it also offers a glimpse of the hands-on work involved in caring for orphaned elephants.

Feedings are part of the daily structure that helps vulnerable young animals grow, stabilize, and eventually adapt to a more independent life.

The video also shows something conservation groups often emphasize: Individual animals have distinct personalities.

In this case, Mwinzi and Natibu are already showing persistence, timing, and a clear understanding of how the feeding routine works.

What's being done?

As part of its rehabilitation process, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust recently transferred the calves from Kaluku to the Ithumba Reintegration Unit, where they can spend the coming years learning from older elephants and gradually becoming more independent.

Reintegration units provide an opportunity for orphaned elephants to build skills, bond with a herd, and adjust to a less controlled environment while still receiving support from keepers.

Users commenting on the Instagram post fell in love with the two sneaky elephants and commended them for their efforts.

"Can't blame them for trying," one user wrote.

"They caught on very fast. Cheeky boys," another said.

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