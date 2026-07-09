Orphaned elephant sneaks a sip of milk from baby elephants in bold display

"It's like watching a tank trying to be stealthy."

A video posted on Instagram is gaining attention online after showing a young orphaned elephant cleverly searching for milk sources after being weaned by her carers.

The footage from the Kenyan-based rewilding and conservation organization Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shows the 8-year-old elephant strolling toward the feeding area before suddenly veering off to steal a taste of milk left out for local birds.

What happened?

The elephant in the video is named Lemeki and was brought to the trust after she was rescued as a newborn from raging floodwaters.

The video's caption explains that the milk-stealing maneuver is a Lemeki "classic."

"She also knows that the keepers pour out a splash of leftover milk for the resident starlings. So, after the milk-dependent orphans have had their afternoon bottles, she saunters over, casual as can be — then makes a last-minute diversion to raid the birds' proverbial cupboard!" the post explained.

"Just like humans, elephants have unique personalities. Lemeki is clever, canny, and absolutely hilarious," the trust added.

Why does it matter?

Elephant caregivers and researchers have long observed that these animals are intelligent, social, and full of distinct personalities.

Videos like this can offer a unique perspective on why wildlife conservation and rescue is important.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust rescues orphaned elephants and supports them through years of feeding, medical treatment, and gradual development.

Lemeki's story is one example of that commitment.

What are people saying?

Commenters quickly fell in love with Lemeki, while also expressing sympathy for the starlings whose milk was unexpectedly taken.

"That irate starling was not to be ignored!" one user wrote.

"That starling will hold a grudge," another joked.

"It's like watching a tank trying to be stealthy," another said about Lemeki's sneaky demeanor.

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